Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,765,672.40 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

