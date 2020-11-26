Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 41,674 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.