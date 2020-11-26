Insider Selling: Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Sells $222,158.98 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EHI stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

