Insider Selling: Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Sells $222,158.98 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EHI stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.