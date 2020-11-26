Insider Selling: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Sells $17,355.84 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $17,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

