Insider Selling: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Sells $17,355.84 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $17,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

