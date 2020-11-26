Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

INSM stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 191.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $13,328,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

