Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IDN stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 566.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $737,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

