Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $948,177.02 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $397,801.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

