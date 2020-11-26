Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $974,978.29 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $974,978.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.