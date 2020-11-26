Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPE opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Thursday. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.16.

Get Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) alerts:

About Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.