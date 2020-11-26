Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:IPE opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Thursday. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.16.
About Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)
