IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 9,590 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $180.77.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
