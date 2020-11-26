IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 9,590 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

