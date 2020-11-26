James Brunk Sells 2,048 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00.

MHK opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.