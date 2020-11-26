Jason Wudi Sells 50,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

