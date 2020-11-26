Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 248.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.