Jefferies Financial Group Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $30.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

