Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €1.85 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

