Jonathan Faddis Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42.

On Monday, August 31st, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $268.36 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.