JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.53.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

