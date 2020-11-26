JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

