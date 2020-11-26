Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 20,034 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NNN opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

