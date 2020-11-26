Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KMDA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

KMDA stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

