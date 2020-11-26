Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 298.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

