Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

