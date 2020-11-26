Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) fell 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 234,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 388,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00.

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

