Kevin Valentine Sells 4,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triton International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Triton International stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Bank of America increased their target price on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triton International by 504.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triton International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.