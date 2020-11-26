KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $1,067,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,484 shares of company stock valued at $130,504,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

