KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

