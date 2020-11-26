KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.47.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $297.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $298.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.