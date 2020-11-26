KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.30.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $380.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,099 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 23.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

