KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,047 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.