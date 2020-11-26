Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Knight Equity

Knight Equity downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

