Kristin C. Peck Sells 10,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

