Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 37,877 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 456,991.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

