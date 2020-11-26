Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $46.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.04 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

