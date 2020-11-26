Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $358.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $357.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.79. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.