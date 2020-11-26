LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

LYB stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.