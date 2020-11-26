Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $264.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.