Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.63.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $129.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $57,252,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,158,000 after buying an additional 585,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after buying an additional 544,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

