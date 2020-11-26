Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 409,339 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.55% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $287,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

NYSE CRL opened at $226.35 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

