Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $380,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

