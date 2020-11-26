Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,862 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $206,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $125.03 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

