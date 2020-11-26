Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,353,445 Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 104.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353,445 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $371,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $7,503,117.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 268,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,393 shares of company stock valued at $85,322,655. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

