Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 293,088 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $264,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

