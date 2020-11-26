Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.76% of Microchip Technology worth $203,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,206 shares of company stock worth $1,039,588. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

