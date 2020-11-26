Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $180.05 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $180,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $8,712,216. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.