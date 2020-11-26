Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $231.06 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of CMS Energy worth $231,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 355.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $347,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

