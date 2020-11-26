Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $287.11 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.55% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $287,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $226.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

