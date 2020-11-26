Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $369.40 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.70% of Black Knight worth $369,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,443,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

