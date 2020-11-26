Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $369,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

