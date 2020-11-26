Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 128,842 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $270,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 147.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,514 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 214.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

