Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 293,088 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $264,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,394,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 280,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

